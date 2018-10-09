Gypsumville RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old

RCMP in Gypsumville are looking for a missing teenage boy.

Ethan Sage Pottery, 14, was last seen Oct. 1 in Winnipeg, where he was visiting family members with his grandmother.

Pottery is described as 5’4″, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short, dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater with red stripes, black pants, and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-5224, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

