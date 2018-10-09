Winnipeg mayoral candidates roll out plans to deal with meth crisis

With the civic election just a few weeks away, Winnipeg mayoral candidates are laying out their plans to deal with one of the city’s biggest issues: Meth.

Tim Diack was the latest to unveil a policy Tuesday, pledging to create a 12-officer Health Sciences Centre police unit at a cost of $1.4 million.

RELATED: Health Sciences Centre guards plead with province to help deal with meth violence

He says the roles of the HSC guards would remain the same, but adding cops is a better option than training and arming the current guards.

“What you’re requesting is an armed private security or company or police force operation in this neighbourhood,” Diack said.

“That’s not acceptable. It will have to be trained and experienced police officers. That is our only option.”

Other plans

Jenny Motkaluk announced a plan last week to create a police meth task force which would track and disrupt meth distribution in Winnipeg from point of insertion to final distribution.

“Meth users are victims too – if we thwart usage by choking off supply we can save lives and then prevent the rippling crime effect associated (with) pre and post consumption,” Motkaluk said in a release.

Safe injection sites?

There has been no official announcement from Mayor Brian Bowman, but a recent mayoral forum, he was asked about creating a safe injection in the city even without provincial approval, something he didn’t say no too.

“I don’t think we can afford to rule anything out if it’s going to help save lives in our community,” Bowman said.

RELATED: “Significant” plans in the works to handle meth crisis: Province

Winnipeg city council approved a motion at the last council meeting to call on the federal and provincial governments to create a joint task force with the city in the next 60 days. If the task force is not supported by other levels of government, the city would create and lead the task force

WATCH: Winnipeg’s meth crisis: Safety