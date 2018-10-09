IWK Health Centre names Dr. Krista Jangaard new president and CEO

Over a year after Tracy Kitch’s resignation amid a financial scandal, the IWK Health Centre has finally announced who their new president and CEO will be.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the IWK said its board of directors has appointed Dr. Krista Jangaard as president and CEO.

“Dr. Jangaard is the ideal fit for the IWK as we navigate a changing health system, address increasing demands and complexities facing staff, and leverage the organization’s strong voice to represent the interests and needs of the patients and families we serve,” said Karen Hutt, chair of the IWK board of directors, in a statement.

The position’s vacancy was a result of Tracy Kitch’s resignation after it was revealed she owned more than $22,000 in “potentially personal” expenses charged to a corporate credit card.

A review of Kitch’s expenses was ordered by the IWK’s board of directors due to discrepancies. The review covered from August 2014 – when she started with the company – to June 2017.

The accounting firm said its review of corporate credit card transactions, expense claims and other costs identified $47,273.32 of potentially personal expenses, of which $25,009.28 was reimbursed.

That review found Kitch used the credit card to spend more than $26,000 in flight passes, $4,600 in data overages on a cellphone and $1,900 on car rentals. There were also charges of $161 for iTunes and $9.99 for movies.

Kitch resigned on Aug. 23, 2017. She was hired by the IWK in 2014 with a base salary of $280,000 plus expenses. The president and CEO of the IWK is responsible for overseeing budgets in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Jangaard has served as the IWK’s interim president and CEO for the past year. She first joined the IWK in 1988 to complete her residency training, becoming a staff member in the division of neonatal-perinatal medicine in 1996. She was appointed to the position of vice-president of medicine in 2016.

Jangaard’s role as president and CEO is effective immediately.

— With files from The Canadian Press.