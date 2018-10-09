Peyton Manning ‘congratulates’ Drew Brees for breaking his passing record: ‘I have nothing left to look forward to’

Peyton Manning “congratulated” New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for breaking the retired NFLer’s career passing yards record Monday night in an awkward, hilarious fashion.

Brees broke Manning’s record during the Saints’ romp over the Washington Redskins in front of a hometown crowd in New Orleans, as the 39-year-old’s wife and children watched from the sidelines.

“It’s hard for me to reflect too much right now just because my career’s not done,” Brees said. “There are still goals to be accomplished. There are still challenges to be met. And so I’m still very focused on that.”

READ MORE: Peyton Manning calling it a career after 18 NFL seasons

Following Brees’ feat, fans were treated to a video message from Manning, former Denver Broncos’ quarterback and a New Orleans native, who awkwardly praised Bree’s accomplishment. The video was also shared on the Bronco’s social media channels.

The video shows Manning chopping tomatoes while muttering about his lost record.

“Drew, for a thousand days I’ve held the record for all-time passing yards in the NFL. I got to tell you it’s been the greatest thousand days of my life,” Manning said straight-faced to the camera. “Thanks to you, that’s over now and you’ve ruined that for me.

“So, thank you very much. I have nothing left to look forward to except slicing my tomatoes, making dinner for my family, putting together this wedge salad,” Manning said.

WATCH: New Orleans Saints’ QB Drew Brees breaks NFL record for all-time passing yardage

Brees is also on pace to break Manning’s touchdown record, something the retired quarterback noted in the video message.

READ MORE: Super Bowl champions Denver Broncos bask in spotlight of loyal fans on parade day

“Also, let this serve as the congratulations for the touchdown record because as you can see I’m very busy,” Manning added. “I don’t have time to keep doing these videos for you.”

Brees has 499 TD throws, one fewer than Tom Brady and 40 fewer than Peyton.

Manning did, however, sincerely congratulate Brees and the end of the message.

“You’ve done it the right way. All your hard work and dedication have paid off,” he said.

–with a file from the Associated Press