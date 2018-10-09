Firefighters investigating early morning fire at Linamar plant

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a Linamar plant Tuesday morning.

The Guelph Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Linamar Gear facility at 32 Independence Place around 2:19 a.m. where smoke was found coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters tracked the fire to a heat treating furnace inside and extinguished the blaze once the natural gas shutoff valves were located on the roof.

However, due to large amounts of water produced from the building’s sprinkler system, a hazmat incident was created from the runoff.

Officials say the runoff was contained on the site and there was no environmental contamination.

There were no injuries to staff or firefighting personnel. The cause of the blaze and an estimate of damage remain under investigation.

