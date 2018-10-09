North Shore Rescue called out to stranded hiker on Crown Mountain

North Shore Rescue crews were called to a stranded hiker on Crown Mountain Monday afternoon.

Search Manager Simon Jackson said they got the call around 4:30 p.m.

Jackson said the man is stranded on a trail called Crown Buttress Trail, that comes off the southwest of Crown Mountain just above Grouse Mountain.

He said the hiker is a U.K. tourist and became stuck as he was coming down the mountain, and the area where the hiker is stuck is difficult terrain.

“He’s saying he’s stuck on a ledge right now on this trail that comes off,” said Jackson.

He said their first rescue attempt was unsuccessful.

“Initially we got a helicopter up there to try and get a field team in as close to him as possible but unfortunately because of the weather conditions the helicopter wasn’t able to get in.

Jackson said they’ll attempt the rescue again at first light.