North Shore Rescue
October 9, 2018 5:34 am

North Shore Rescue called out to stranded hiker on Crown Mountain

By News Anchor  CKNW
Paul Wittal / Flickr
A A

North Shore Rescue crews were called to a stranded hiker on Crown Mountain Monday afternoon.

Search Manager Simon Jackson said they got the call around 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Injured mountain biker rescued on North Shore trail

Jackson said the man is stranded on a trail called Crown Buttress Trail, that comes off the southwest of Crown Mountain just above Grouse Mountain.

Story continues below

He said the hiker is a U.K. tourist and became stuck as he was coming down the mountain, and the area where the hiker is stuck is difficult terrain.

“He’s saying he’s stuck on a ledge right now on this trail that comes off,” said Jackson.

READ MORE: North Shore Rescue warns of dangers of hiking while high

He said their first rescue attempt was unsuccessful.

“Initially we got a helicopter up there to try and get a field team in as close to him as possible but unfortunately because of the weather conditions the helicopter wasn’t able to get in.

Jackson said they’ll attempt the rescue again at first light.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crown Mountain
Grouse Mountain
Helicopter
North Shore Rescue
North Vancouver
Search Manager Simon Jackson
Simon Jackson
Stranded hiker
Tourist

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News