‘I just want to make people smile:’ Artist hides painted rocks around South Okanagan

Kat L’Herault paints rocks, a hobby that started over a year ago and has since become a passion.

When a friend suggested she do something special with the rocks, L’Herault decided to do just that.

Working off similar community initiatives like Lacombe Rocks and Rammyrocks, L’Herault created O Rocks.

Just like a treasure hunt, the idea involves hiding painted rocks all across Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls.

Those who find the rocks are asked to take a picture, post it on the O Rocks facebook page, and re-hide them — unless they love their treasure, in which case they are welcome to keep them.

“Many of these rocks get taken home. I have been messaged by people in Vancouver and Calgary,” L’Herault said. “As long as it’s pocketed it makes me feel good. If I drive by and the rock is gone, somebody’s got it.”

L’Herault has hidden more than 100 rocks so far and will continue to do so over the fall.

“I find a picture on my phone and I just try to copy it and paint it on my rock. I’ve done everything from pickles to beach scenes, quotes and sayings, flowers and boats,” L’Herault said.

The artist is encouraging others to get creative and paint their own rocks and hide them. From students to seniors, she says everyone can benefit from the therapeutic benefits of creating art.

To make your own painted rocks, L’Herault says all that is needed are some free rocks found by a riverbed as well as some cheap acrylic paints from the dollar store and brushes.

“I’m not selling them.” L’Herault said. “I just want to make people smile.”