Scott Thompson: How can you debate LRT if you can’t tell it from a streetcar?

Despite moving forward on several studies, motions, votes and funding over the last decade, Hamilton’s LRT is still a municipal election issue in 2018.

Why? I guess we can understand.

Because some don’t want it, and most notably, a few politicians are capitalizing on that as a wedge issue to gain attention and votes for themselves.

What I don’t understand — at this stage of the game — is how some still don’t even know what an LRT is, despite vocally protesting the $1-billion government investment for Hamilton.

Last week, we had Rob Snook from the No LRT campaign on air to provide his opinion of this still-divisive issue. He insisted the LRT was just two streetcars strung together and not a completely different entity.

He insisted the LRT was not on a dedicated line.

If you can’t correctly distinguish between an LRT system and a traditional streetcar system, how can you have the debate? It’s like arguing the world is flat.

As with any infrastructure project of this size, it’s often impossible to have all of the complete details before construction begins.

But for those against it to not even understand what it is before condemning such a project is ludicrous —especially for those who are blindly following them.

If you can’t decipher between an streetcar and LRT, you’re not qualified for the discussion.

And it’s not like the information isn’t easily available.

