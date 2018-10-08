Teens in custody after police helicopter spots stolen SUV
Two teens are in custody following a stolen vehicle incident in the St. John’s neighbourhood early Sunday morning.
Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of a stolen SUV on the Arlington Street Bridge around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The vehicle was tracked by police from the Air1 helicopter as it continued to drive. When the vehicle came to a stop near Elgin Avenue and Kate Street, the two occupants fled on foot, but were taken into custody by police.
READ MORE: https://globalnews.ca/news/4091615/effectiveness-of-winnipegs-air1-operations-to-be-reviewed/
It was later discovered that one of the suspects lived at the group home the vehicle had been stolen from.
A 17-year-old male was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with a sentence.
A 16-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
WATCH: Winnipeg police defends use of its helicopter in rural Hollywood film shoot
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.