UBC Okanagan sweeps women’s golf awards at conference
UBC Okanagan female golfers swept the conference awards after a dominating team effort on the fall PacWest tour.
Samantha Copeland, a first-year golfer, won two of the three tournaments. She was also named the PacWest Player of the Year and earned two Golfer of the Week awards.
Rebecca Reitsma, another first-year golfer, won her first tournament in Chilliwack with back-to-back career lows. She was given the conference’s other all-star award, joining Copeland as one of the top two golfers on the women’s PacWest tour.
With the steady play and leadership of third-year McKenna Lesiuk, the UBCO Heat women won all three tournaments on the team side as well all three individual titles.
