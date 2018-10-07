Environment
October 7, 2018 5:50 pm

Tiger population has doubled in Nepal since 2009, official says

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE - A Royal Bengal Tiger roams at the Central Zoo of Jawalakhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 29, 2018.

Sunil Sharma/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire
The number of tigers roaming the jungles of Nepal has nearly doubled because of initiatives from the government, conservationists and local authorities who have worked for years to increase the tiger population in the Himalayan nation, an official said Sunday.

Gopal Prakash Bhattarai of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation said that the latest tiger count showed there were 235 tigers in the jungles — almost twice as many as the 121 that were found in 2009.

“Even the nation’s prime minister is involved and he heads the National Tiger Conservation Committee,” Bhattarai said, adding that there has been better security in the conservation areas and awareness among the people living near these locations.

Leaders of nations with tiger populations had met in 2010 and pledged to double the number by 2022.

Bhattarai said Sunday that Nepal is already heading in that direction and could be among the first nations to meet the goal.

