New Brunswick RCMP search for missing Moncton teen

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a missing Moncton teen.

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Moncton teen.

Police say Kyle Arsenault, 18, was last seen on Sept. 29 on Dominion Street in Moncton.

Arsenault is described as six feet tall and weighs 214 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

The 18-year-old was last seen wearing grey, low-hanging pants and a grey T-shirt and carrying a brown-and-black book bag.

Police say they’ve followed up on several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful.

Anything with information on Arsenault’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.

