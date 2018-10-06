Calgary boy with achondroplasia pleads for return of customized bike

A Calgary family is pleading for the public’s help after an custom-made bike was stolen from their backyard Thursday night.

Joshua Krohn said his son Dallin’s purple mini BMX bike was taken from the Bowness neighbourhood.

“It is a very expensive bike that fits his proportions perfectly,” Krohn said in a public Facebook post on Friday.

Joshua cut down the bike’s seat and altered the handlebars to fit his nine-year-old son. Dallin has achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder that causes short stature.

“We struggled for a long time to find a bike that fit him so he could progress away from training wheels,” Joshua told Global News on Saturday.

“We saved a long time for it,” he added. “[Dallin] did chores, he did favours for people for a little bit of money here and there. He saved up his money. We found a nice used one, bought that. But a new one is $250 to $400 depending on the brand and I’d have to do all the modifications again.”

Dallin loves hitting jumps and going down hills with his bike — but now he won’t get to.

“I looked around the whole complex and I couldn’t find it,” Dallin said.

Joshua said all his son wants to do is ride.

“He wants to go to skateparks, he’s jumping off of curbs and doing all sorts of things,” Joshua said. “I was hoping that that, along with other sports, would keep him active.”

The family is staying optimistic that the special bike is still out there.

“I’m hoping that someone sees it or someone sees someone riding it,” Joshua said. “Maybe the person got sick of riding it and ditched it in a back alley. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

– With files from Blake Lough