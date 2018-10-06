Swell waves creating favourable surfing conditions along Nova Scotia’s coast

Surfers, take note.

According to Environment Canada, swell waves along the Nova Scotia coast are creating optimal surfing conditions.

The national weather forecaster issued the special weather statement Saturday morning.

“Persons near the coast are advised to keep a safe distance from the shorelines as a result of the rapid approach of large waves,” the advisory reads.

Environment Canada says tropical storm Leslie is helping create some of these large swells.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve, beginning Saturday evening into Sunday.