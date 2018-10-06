Emergency crews deploy drone to rescue 2 young people near Rocky Mountain House

Two young people became stranded in a remote and heavily wooded area near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Friday.

According to police, the pair were riding an ATV when it became stuck in muskeg.

They had travelled southwest of Highway 11 near the Saunders-Alexo area, which was a distance away from their campsite at Shunda Viewpoint.

Police said the youths were not prepared to spend the night outdoors.

Emergency crews were called in to begin a ground search along with search and rescue workers.

Fire rescue officials deployed a thermal drone, which led them to the stranded young people.

The pair were rescued from a heavily wooded area and returned to their families at the campsite without injury.