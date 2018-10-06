This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: October 6

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week:

What’s next for Pointe-Claire village’s The Pioneer?

The proposed residential and commercial development project seeking to tear down and replace the old Pioneer bar and restaurant in Pointe-Claire village was rejected by city council. So what’s next?

Global Montreal’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard sits down with Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere to talk about the future of the building and the battle that led to this point.

The CAQ won: what can we expect?

Following a huge win, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) held a caucus retreat with all the party’s new members where they celebrated their victory but also got down to business.

The party laid out its priorities for the economy, education and health while stirring up controversy around a proposal to ban religious symbols for public officials.

Orchard sits down with a key member of the CAQ, MNA-elect for Sainte-Rose Christopher Skeete, the day after the election and the day before the caucus meeting.

Online mental health support for youth

Oct. 10 is annual World Mental Health Day. It’s an opportunity to raise awareness around issues related to mental health and mobilize support.

Jack.org is an online support network that does just that, with a focus on engaging young people and connecting them to educate and inspire one another. The organization also provides tools and resources to start important mental health conversations with the help of trained and certified youth speakers.

Orchard talks to one of those speakers, Alexis Lahorra, a student leader and network representative.

