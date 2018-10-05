Shuswap RCMP seize 1,400 marijuana plants

Two men were arrested after police seized 1,400 marijuana plants in B.C.’s Shuswap region on Thursday.

According to Sicamous RCMP, a search warrant was executed at a rural property on Finucane-Rokosh Road in Malakwa, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of Salmon Arm on Highway 1.

Regarding the two men, the property owner, 38, was released on a promise to appear in court. The second was released without charges.

Police added they confirmed with Health Canada that the property did not have the required license to cultivate marijuana on the property.