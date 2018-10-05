Canada
October 5, 2018 7:27 pm

Sask. to explore further opportunities with Israel on trade mission

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan’s deputy premier and the minister of trade and export development will both conduct a week-long trade mission to Israel.

DeAgostini / Getty Images
A A

An upcoming trade mission will allow Saskatchewan to explore further opportunities for collaboration and co-operation with Israel, according to provincial government officials.

A delegation will showcase Saskatchewan’s agriculture sector, seek opportunities to increase trade, and encourage Israeli companies to look at the province as a place to establish a presence in North America.

“This mission to Israel offers us a chance to showcase Saskatchewan’s world class agriculture sector, business environment, mineral industry and more,” Saskatchewan’s Deputy Premier Gordon Wyant said in a press release.

Wyant and Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison will meet with senior government officials, private industry, and a number of Israeli organizations.

The week-long trip includes stops in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

In 2017, Saskatchewan exported over $19 million in goods to Israel, with lentils being the top export.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Agriculture
Export
Exports
Israel
Jerusalem
Saskatchewan Government
Tel Aviv
Trade
trade mission

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News