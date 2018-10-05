Sask. to explore further opportunities with Israel on trade mission

An upcoming trade mission will allow Saskatchewan to explore further opportunities for collaboration and co-operation with Israel, according to provincial government officials.

A delegation will showcase Saskatchewan’s agriculture sector, seek opportunities to increase trade, and encourage Israeli companies to look at the province as a place to establish a presence in North America.

“This mission to Israel offers us a chance to showcase Saskatchewan’s world class agriculture sector, business environment, mineral industry and more,” Saskatchewan’s Deputy Premier Gordon Wyant said in a press release.

Wyant and Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison will meet with senior government officials, private industry, and a number of Israeli organizations.

The week-long trip includes stops in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

In 2017, Saskatchewan exported over $19 million in goods to Israel, with lentils being the top export.