Canada
October 5, 2018 4:29 pm

Helmets returned to rightful owner years after they were allegedly stolen: Durham police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police say an Ontario teenager has been reunited with two colourful racing helmets that were stolen in 2014.

Police say an Ontario teenager has been reunited with two colourful racing helmets that were stolen in 2014.

Durham Regional Police/Twitter
A A

UXBRIDGE, Ont. – An Ontario teenager has recovered a pair of colourful racing helmets with sentimental value four years after they were stolen.

Durham Regional Police allege the helmets were originally taken from a storage facility in Uxbridge, Ont., in 2014.

They say the victim was 15 at the time of the alleged theft.

Earlier this week, they say the victim spotted the helmets listed for sale online.

Police say the seller was a man from Barrie, Ont., who did not realize the helmets were stolen property when he bought them four years ago.

They say the man requested that the helmets be returned to their rightful owner.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Durham Police
Durham Regional Police
helmet returned
helmet stolen
helmets stolen
Theft
Uxbridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News