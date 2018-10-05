Helmets returned to rightful owner years after they were allegedly stolen: Durham police
A A
UXBRIDGE, Ont. – An Ontario teenager has recovered a pair of colourful racing helmets with sentimental value four years after they were stolen.
Durham Regional Police allege the helmets were originally taken from a storage facility in Uxbridge, Ont., in 2014.
They say the victim was 15 at the time of the alleged theft.
Earlier this week, they say the victim spotted the helmets listed for sale online.
Police say the seller was a man from Barrie, Ont., who did not realize the helmets were stolen property when he bought them four years ago.
They say the man requested that the helmets be returned to their rightful owner.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.