October 5, 2018 3:40 pm

B.C. rec league hockey player dies after ramming boards in Langley

By Staff The Canadian Press

A young British Columbia hockey player died after slamming into the boards during a game in Langley, B.C

VANCOUVER – A young British Columbia hockey player who died after slamming into the boards during a game in Langley, B.C., is being remembered by a teammate as a “gentle giant,” and “one of the best players out there.”

Twenty-two-year-old Noah Trulsen was playing in an adult recreational league on Oct. 3 when team member Gerry Leiper says his friend may have caught an edge while rushing to the bench for a line change.

Leiper says he saw Trulsen’s forehead hit the top of the boards and his face shield came down on the bridge of his nose, sending him sprawling to the ice.

The BC Coroners Service says in an email that it is investigating the cause of the young man’s death.

Trulsen’s family is involved in the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey League and a post on the league’s Facebook site says it is heartbroken by the tragic loss.

