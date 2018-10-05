High school football: Rutland in Chilliwack, Mount Boucherie hosts Abbotsford at Apple Bowl

They’re undefeated, and, later today, the Rutland Voodoos are hoping to return home from Chilliwack with another win under their belts.

In B.C. High School Football action, Rutland (4-0-0) plays Sardis (2-1-0) in Friday AAA varsity action at 4 p.m. Also, Kelowna (0-2-0) visits Coquitlam to play Centennial (0-2-0) and West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie (0-2-0) hosts Abbotsford (1-1-0) at the Apple Bowl at 6 p.m.

TELUS game day in Chilliwack. Come out and support you @SardisSecondary Falcons today at Exhibition Stadium at 4:00 as they taking on the first place Rutland Voodoo’s. @BCHSFB @ProgressSports @TELUS #FalconTough pic.twitter.com/OkozUB4Eli — Sardis Falcon Football (@Sardis_Football) October 5, 2018

Last week, Mission beat Mount Boucherie 42-8, Abbotsford beat Kelowna 29-10 and Rutland rumbled over Eric Hamber 48-8.

Kelowna 10 at Abbotsford 29 @BCHSFB — KSS Owls Football (@KSSowlsFootball) September 29, 2018

Led by quarterback Jhavoun Blake, Rutland (4-0-0) is steamrolling the competition. Rutland has scored 166 points in four games, good for an average of 41.5 points per game. Defensively, Rutland has surrendered 49 points in four games, good for a miserly average of 12.25 points per game.

Against Eric Hamber last week, the 6-foot-2 Blake threw for 302 yards and recorded three touchdowns in the win.

Of the 25 teams in AAA varsity, only three teams have scored more than 100 points this season, and Rutland is leading the pack by a considerable margin. The other two teams are Victoria’s Mount Douglas (2-2-0) with 114 points and Abbotsford’s WJ Mouat (3-1-0) with 111 points.

In AA varsity, South Kamloops (0-0-0) visits Vernon to play Clarence Fulton (0-0-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.