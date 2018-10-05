Canada
October 5, 2018 12:58 pm
Updated: October 5, 2018 1:04 pm

1 person suffers life-threatening injuries after fire breaks out in Mississauga

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out in a home in Mississauga on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before noon in the area of Fifth Line and Dundas Street West near Erin Mills Parkway.

Peel Paramedics said an adult patient was located without vital signs and transported to a trauma centre.

Peel Regional Police said no other occupants where in the home and no other injuries were reported.

The origin of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dundas Street West
Fifth Line West
Life Threatening Injuries
Mississauga
Mississauga Fire
Peel Paramedics
Peel Region
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News