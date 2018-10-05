1 person suffers life-threatening injuries after fire breaks out in Mississauga

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out in a home in Mississauga on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before noon in the area of Fifth Line and Dundas Street West near Erin Mills Parkway.

Peel Paramedics said an adult patient was located without vital signs and transported to a trauma centre.

Peel Regional Police said no other occupants where in the home and no other injuries were reported.

The origin of the fire is under investigation.

