Mayoral candidates to talk newcomer, refugee issues at forum

Mayoral candidates are set to discuss immigrant, refugee and newcomer issues at an Immigration Partnership Winnipeg (IPW) forum Saturday.

It’s part of the IPW’s non-partisan ‘Got Citizenship? Go Vote‘ campaign, aimed at giving new Winnipeggers an opportunity to get engaged in the civic process, and to hear from candidates on issues relevant to their communities.

“Traditionally, immigrant and refugee voter turnout amongst eligible voters is quite low, said Immigration Partnership Winnipeg director Abdikheir Ahmed.

“We want to change that and ensure more newcomer Winnipeggers come out to vote so they have a say in who makes decisions on their behalf at city council and on the school boards.”

IPW said in a release that the majority of 2018’s mayoral candidates are expected to attend, including incumbent mayor Brian Bowman.

“As Winnipeg’s cultural and demographic landscape evolves, it’s important to offer newcomer, immigrant and refugee communities the chance to feel welcomed into our electoral processes so that their voices may be heard,” said IPW community engagement coordinator Hani Ataan Al-Ubeady.

“Voting is an active form of participation in civic society, and firm confirmation of one’s right to be included in the process of building an inclusive, free and fair community.”

The forum takes place Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Hugh John MacDonald School Gym, 567 Bannatyne Ave.

