What’s open and closed in Guelph on Thanksgiving

There will be some closures and service disruptions in Guelph on Thanksgiving Day.

Stone Road Mall will close its doors on Monday, along with many other retailers in the Royal City.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed as well, however, Wellington Brewery and Royal City Brewing will be open.

Most grocery stores will be closed for the day as well.

City buildings, library branches and museums will all be shut down for the day, as will the city’s recreation and community centres.

Guelph Transit will operate on a statutory holiday service schedule and GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.

There will be no waste collection on Monday and service will be delayed by one day all week.

The Waste Resource Innovation Centre will also be closed for Thanksgiving.