London-St. Thomas jobless rate holds steady at 5.2% in September

London’s unemployment rate held steady in September after falling to a 14 year low the month before.

Stats Canada says the London-St. Thomas jobless rate fell to 5.2 per cent in September, even with the month before. 600 jobs were created last month while 600 fewer people claimed unemployment. The number of jobs created mirrored the rise in the labour force.

London’s participation rate held steady at 61.4 per cent, among the worst in the country. London’s participation rate is lower than the provincial and national average.

Statistics Canada says the country’s job market bounced back last month from August with a gain of 63,000 positions, edging the unemployment rate lower to 5.9 per cent.

The agency says September’s increase in employment was largely driven by gains in part-time work, with part-time jobs up by around 80,000. On a year-over-year basis, Canada gained 222,000 jobs since September 2017.

The September job gains indicate volatility continues in the jobs market after August saw a decline of more than 51,000 positions, when the unemployment rate was set at 6.0 per cent.

Stats Canada says September’s gains were seen almost entirely in Ontario and British Columbia, largely in construction, with little change in the other provinces.

In Ontario, employment increased by 36,000, the third increase in four months. While jobs were created, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.9 per cent.

With files from the Canadian Press