4 people charged in pair of suspicious fires

Guelph police charged against two men and a youth in connection with a pair of early morning fires on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday morning, where a vehicle was reported to be in flames that spread to a nearby shed.

A few hours later around 5:24 a.m., fire crews were once again called to that area, where they saw smoke coming from the eaves of a house at 279 Water St. and flames were found on the first floor of the home.

Both blazes were extinguished with fire officials deeming them as suspicious, handing the investigation over to Guelph police.

As a result, Guelph police say two men and a youth are facing charges including break and enter, arson, and mischief under $5,000.

A fourth person, a 15-year-old boy was also charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and mischief.

Fire Investigation – UPDATE – https://t.co/1myz0ApPdw — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 5, 2018