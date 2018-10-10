How to talk to your teen about nude pics that could scar their future

There’s no denying the fact that some teens share nude pictures. No one expects their intimate images to be made public or to spiral into a crisis situation, but it happens.

Canada’s tipline for reporting child sexual exploitation online, Cybertip.ca, receives about seven direct requests for help every week from young people in crisis after nudes they shared in confidence were distributed without their permission.

“In terms of numbers we’re only really seeing the tip of the iceberg,” Catherine Chabbert from Cybertip.ca said. “When the teens are coming in to us, it’s really met that threshold of they need help because it’s been distributed all around the school and online.”

In Canada, it’s illegal for someone to distribute an intimate picture of another person without their consent. Under Manitoba’s Intimate Image Protection Act , the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (CCCP) is the main organization that can provide support for anyone affected by the non-consensual distribution of intimate pictures.

“We’re there to help them and we have resources and we’re able to provide assistance in terms of getting the images removed but really it’s about getting the word out there so that it doesn’t sort of get to that point.”

What can parents do to stop a situation from developing, or escalating out of control?

Talking with your child as early as possible is a good way to help protect them, according to the CCCP and Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

It probably isn’t your idea of ‘table talk’, so how do you start the discussion? Experts say using a medium your kids are comfortable with is a good way to get the conversation started.

Shane Repruk from WPS suggests parents show their child certain media articles and ask them what they think. If your kids know you are interested and aware, they are more likely to share thoughts and concerns.

If your child starts acting strange, ask the them what’s going on, Repruk said. Abnormal behaviour is one of the first precursors police see when teens are in crisis over something such as nude pics.

“Typically when it comes to our attention, the child’s in crisis, they’re feeling isolated, it’s already led to bullying in the schools, and unfortunately at times it can lead to the deterioration of mental health too.”

“We’ve unfortunately already seen suicides as a result of this.”

Chabbert wants parents to know one of the reasons their children won’t talk to them about issues like this is because they fear punishment. She suggests parents consider moving away from the idea that their child is perfect and would never send nudes.

“This happens in all social classes,” Chabbert said, adding that it’s important to let your child know they can come and talk to you if they see something uncomfortable, or if they’re in trouble. The point of this is to establish trust in case they are in a situation that’s bothering them.

There are resources for teens and parents available here, including how to report to Cybertip.ca or get help over the phone. There is also a list of steps anyone can take if their image is being shared or if they’re being threatened.

For the next few weeks, WPS school resource officers will also be sharing resources from the CCCP in middle and high school classrooms about the sharing of intimate pictures.

Need help right now? Call Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, an anonymous and confidential counselling service. If you’re in Manitoba, text “connect” to 686868 to be connected with a crisis responder. If you know of a child that is being harmed or neglected, call the 24-hour emergency child welfare number at 1-866-345-9241. Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory or find your local Canadian Mental Health Association office to find support services near you. Contact the Canadian Centre for Child Protection for help finding the proper support services in your area.