Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is acknowledging he “might have been too emotional” in Senate testimony but says he can be counted on to be an “even-keeled” judge.

Kavanaugh said Thursday in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal that his “tone was sharp” and he said “a few things” he should not have during testimony to the Judiciary Committee about accusations of sexual misconduct. He forcefully denied the allegations.

Kavanaugh’s op-ed in The Wall Street Journal was published on the eve of a key procedural vote in the Senate on his nomination.

His column appeared aimed at winning over the three GOP senators who remain undecided.

He wrote that he always treats others with “utmost respect,” and “going forward, you can count on” him to be the “same kind of judge” he’s always been.

The Senate is poised to take a key procedural vote at 10:30 a.m. Friday on whether to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has scheduled the vote as part of the process toward a final confirmation vote this weekend.

Kavanaugh has not yet locked up the votes needed. Key undecided senators spent hours Thursday in a secure briefing room pouring over the FBI’s report on allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

While most Republicans say the findings of the FBI affirmed their support for Kavanaugh, three senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have yet to announce how they will vote.

Two Republican “no” votes could sink the nomination.