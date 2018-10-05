Scott Thompson: LRT — Why does Hamilton celebrate, when it gets less?

In my 34 years in the media, I have been fortunate enough to live and work in cities and towns from Ottawa to Calgary, the most years in this one.

In all that time I have never seen a city that takes one step forward and two steps back more than Hamilton.

That’s not meant to insult but hopefully inspire a further change in attitude.

Whether it’s a stadium, an expressway, or an LRT, for some reason Hamilton will find a way to blow an opportunity most cities can only dream of.

Just ask KW.

This is one of many great cities I have lived, worked and played in. I don’t need to tell you why.

But for the life of me, I cannot understand why Hamilton looks a gift horse in the mouth, time after time, and uses any reason not to take advantage of the opportunities afforded to it.

I remember the old premier of the province saying on my show last year, long after the money was promised, “Are you still debating this?”

Here we are, approaching the 2018 municipal election, and a project that should have been put to bed years ago is still being debated.

I guess the hope is that if the No LRT movement can create enough divisiveness, it will hand the premier the excuse he needs to cancel it, along with the $1 billion.

It could very well happen, and Hamilton, along with the help of MPP Donna Skelly, is giving Doug Ford that out.

If you think what we’ll get in its place will even come close to LRT, please show me that plan.

Only Hamilton celebrates when it gets less.

Can anyone tell me why?

