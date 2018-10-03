Bill Kelly: Like it or not, LRT will define Hamilton election

Despite the protests from pro-LRT advocates that the debate is over and the project is moving forward, it’s obvious that in the minds of many voters and municipal candidates, the issue is still very much alive.

The latest indication of that split is the pro-LRT and no-LRT movements that have developed twitter hashtags and websites to defend their positions.

Candidates and incumbents tell me that they’re getting an earful at the doors as they campaign, so much so that even some councillors who previously supported the project are having second thoughts.

Not surprisingly, the mere mention of LRT on the Bill Kelly Show elicits a flurry of tweets and emails from the pro and no sides

It’s reminiscent of the 2003 municipal election when the completion of the Red Hill Parkway was still in doubt; voters had a clear choice between two high-profile candidates; one pro-Red Hill, the other, opposed to the project.

It seems that history may repeat itself in this election with two high-profile mayoral candidates on opposite sides of the LRT issue.

But, as in any election, lawn signs and blog entries don’t count on election day.

All elections matter, but this one is pivotal.

Whichever side can motivate their supporters to get out and vote will determine Hamilton’s future for years to come.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML