New Brunswick First Nation announces removal of ‘non-desirables’ to curb drug concerns

The chief and councillors of the St. Mary’s First Nation are trying to send a strong message to those who could jeopardize the safety of the community.

“(We’ll) closely start monitoring, and I guess weeding out the people who have no business coming into the community other than the fact that they’re here to do things that are not beneficial,” says Band Councillor Evan Sacobie.

Band officials took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the removal of individuals from the community, whom they describe as “non-desirable.”

Three people were served notice to leave from the community with a Band Council Resolution.

“This was never intended to say, ‘If you’re not from our community, you’re not welcome,'” Sacobie says. “We welcome all people; we welcome everybody to our community. We only ask that you do so in a respectful way.”

A bigger security presence, working with city police, and checkpoints, are some of the ways council is trying to curb the issue.

Band members say they’re pleased to hear the band is stepping up in such a big way and stopping what’s being called a longstanding concern.

“We were excited,” Gina Brooks says.

“But also, there was a feeling of relief that we’re finally being heard.”

Councillor Sacobie, who admits to having a background with addiction, says he wishes they could help everyone with drug-related issues.

“I know first hand, that behind the addict, there’s a person with a name, with a story,” he says. “A lot of them are probably similar to mine.”

Councillors are also taking part in drug testing, as a way to lead by example.

“I chose to live a life free from drugs and alcohol from my best experiences, and I’m OK with that,” Sacobie says.

“It’s something that I wear with pride, because it’s ultimately what got me here.”

Brooks says it’s great to see the recently-elected council step up and take charge on an issue that has such a big impact.

She says keeping people out of the community who might not be safe is a great start, but there’s more work to do after that.

“What we can do is, now we can look at why we have addiction in our community or why we have drug dealers,” she says. “They’re our own people who we can begin to help.”