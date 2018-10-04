Mayoral contenders engage future voters in all-candidates meeting at London Children’s Museum

Both adult and young prospective voters made their voices heard in London on Thursday.

As residents began voting in advance polls, students from three different schools took part in an all-candidates meeting at the Children’s Museum.

Taking notes about Question 1: "What are you going to do about traffic and railroads that cut through the City?" #LDNONT #LdnVotes #myvoicecounts pic.twitter.com/y8TA3Xmq4e — Children's Museum (@children_museum) October 4, 2018

While all eight mayoral candidates RSVP’d that they would take part, only Tanya Park, Paul Paolatto, Paul Cheng, and Ed Holder attended the event.

“Although they’re students and they’re not of voting age, we hope to build a foundation for civic engagement for future voting and just because they’re not of voting age, they’re still citizens of our community and they have valuable contributions to make and valuable points to be heard,” said Mira Noordermeer, the museum’s marketing and communications coordinator. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity to give children memorable, positive experiences with politics and to make them feel like they can be heard.”

READ MORE: Percentage of female candidates in London’s municipal election dips slightly

Students from Grades 4, 5 and 6 interacted with the candidates, posed questions, shared concerns and cast ballots in a mock election.

Ballots have been cast! Grade 4/5/6 students from across #ldnont have shared their concerns, asked questions and made their decisions. #ldnvotes #ldnelection2018 pic.twitter.com/UM2saHpH4Y — Children's Museum (@children_museum) October 4, 2018

Participants raised questions surrounding a variety of topics, including backyard chickens and bus rapid transit.

Voters head to the polls for the municipal election on Oct. 22, 2018.