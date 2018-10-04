Peterborough woman accused of using stolen credit cards

A Peterborough woman is accused of using stolen credit cards at convenience stores last month.

Police say on Sept. 14, a woman discovered bank cards were stolen from her purse while she was at a pub. The stolen credit cards were then used several times at two convenience stores, policy say.

The investigation led police to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, the suspect went to the police station, where she was arrested and charged.

Amanda Gail Bell, 38, of Park Street North, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and use of credit card data.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.