Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Thanksgiving in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo:

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Thanksgiving

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.

The Charles Street Terminal will have ticket sales between 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. while the Ainslie Street Terminal will sell tickets between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The region suggests buying your tickets in advance, if possible.

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.

There is regular curbside waste collection on Monday, Oct. 8.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off Sunday and Monday.

All region of Waterloo library locations, children’s centres and Employment Resource Centres will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Thanksgiving

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is open.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

Fashion History Museum

The Cambridge Centre for the Arts

Libraries, arenas and swimming pools

City hall

McDougall Cottage

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Thanksgiving

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following are open on Monday:

Don McLaren, Grand River Sportsworld and The Aud arenas are open for rentals.

Lyle S. Hallman Foundation indoor track and arena at Activa Sportsplex

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village

Joseph Schneider Haus

The following are closed on Monday:

Both the administrative office and the Activa Box Office at The Aud

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

All indoor swimming pools will be closed Sunday and Monday.

All community centres

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

Homer Watson House & Gallery

Lions Arena, Budd Park indoor facility

The Museum

King Street will be closed from Water Street to Frederick Street until Oct. 8, 2018

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving

Bechtel Park open at 4 p.m

RIM Park open at 4 p.m

The following are closed on Monday:

Albert McCormick Community Centre

Moses Springer Community Centre

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex

Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo Service Centre

The City of Waterloo Museum

The Clay & Glass Gallery

RCAFA Rotary Adult Centre (No programs scheduled Saturday)

Adult Recreation Centre (No programs scheduled Saturday)