Thanksgiving
October 5, 2018 8:41 am

Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Thanksgiving in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo:

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Thanksgiving

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.

Story continues below

The Charles Street Terminal will have ticket sales between 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. while the Ainslie Street Terminal will sell tickets between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The region suggests buying your tickets in advance, if possible.

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.

There is regular curbside waste collection on Monday, Oct. 8.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off Sunday and Monday.

All region of Waterloo library locations, children’s centres and Employment Resource Centres will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Thanksgiving

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is open.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

  • Fashion History Museum
  • The Cambridge Centre for the Arts
  • Libraries, arenas and swimming pools
  • City hall
  • McDougall Cottage

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Thanksgiving

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following are open on Monday:

  • Don McLaren, Grand River Sportsworld and The Aud arenas are open for rentals.
  • Lyle S. Hallman Foundation indoor track and arena at Activa Sportsplex
  • Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village
  • Joseph Schneider Haus

The following are closed on Monday:

  • Both the administrative office and the Activa Box Office at The Aud
  • All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
  • All indoor swimming pools will be closed Sunday and Monday.
  • All community centres
  • Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
  • Homer Watson House & Gallery
  • Lions Arena, Budd Park indoor facility
  • The Museum

King Street will be closed from Water Street to Frederick Street until Oct. 8, 2018

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving

Bechtel Park open at 4 p.m
RIM Park open at 4 p.m

The following are closed on Monday:

  • Albert McCormick Community Centre
  • Moses Springer Community Centre
  • Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex
  • Waterloo City Hall
  • Waterloo Service Centre
  • The City of Waterloo Museum
  • The Clay & Glass Gallery
  • RCAFA Rotary Adult Centre (No programs scheduled Saturday)
  • Adult Recreation Centre (No programs scheduled Saturday)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving 2018
Thanksgiving cambridge
Thanksgiving kitchener
Thanksgiving open closed kitchener cambridge waterloo
Thanksgiving waterloo
What's open and closed cambridge
What's open and closed Kitchener
What's open and closed waterloo
what's open Civic holiday cambridge
what's open Civic holiday kitchener
what's open Civic holiday waterloo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News