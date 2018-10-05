Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Thanksgiving in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo:
The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.
Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.
The Charles Street Terminal will have ticket sales between 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. while the Ainslie Street Terminal will sell tickets between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The region suggests buying your tickets in advance, if possible.
Go Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.
There is regular curbside waste collection on Monday, Oct. 8.
Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off Sunday and Monday.
All region of Waterloo library locations, children’s centres and Employment Resource Centres will be closed.
The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is open.
The following are closed in Cambridge:
City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The following are open on Monday:
The following are closed on Monday:
King Street will be closed from Water Street to Frederick Street until Oct. 8, 2018
Bechtel Park open at 4 p.m
RIM Park open at 4 p.m
The following are closed on Monday:
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.