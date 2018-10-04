SIU probing death of man north of Guelph

Ontario’s police watchdog is looking into the death of a 30-year-old man north of Guelph.
The Special Investigations Unit says the OPP received a 911 call on Wednesday at 1 p.m. from a man in “distress.”
Officers believed the man had called from the area of Side Road 14, west of 2 Line East in Guelph-Eramosa Township, the SIU said in a news release on Thursday.
The man was found dead by officers at around 2:45 p.m.
No other details were provided.
Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned. A post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday in Hamilton.
Anyone who has information is asked to call 1-800-787-8529.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.
