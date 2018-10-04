New employment lands in sight in Ancaster

An expansion of Ancaster’s business park is on the horizon.

A ceremony is planned for Friday morning to mark the start of construction on the Cormorant Road extension, which will connect to Trinity Road and provide a second point of access into the industrial park.

Fantastic news for #Hamont economy. The @cityofhamilton commencing construction on the Cormorant Rd. extension in Ancaster Business Park- 50 new acres of employments lands for development. Groundbreaking Friday, Oct. 5 10am (Tradewind Dr. & Cormorant Rd.) All public welcome! pic.twitter.com/xdRW7Y3Q3H — Hamilton EcDev (@hamiltonecdev) October 1, 2018

Tradewind Drive is currently the only way to enter and exit the sold-out business park.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson says the dangers and inconvenience of that scenario were highlighted by a three-alarm fire at Archmill House in August 2009.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle industrial fire in Ancaster

Ferguson adds that the Cormorant Road extension will open another 50 acres of employment land to future development so that businesses can “invest and create jobs so that people don’t have to get on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) every day and head to Toronto to find work.”

Hamilton City Council first approved funding for the extension more than a decade ago, but Ferguson notes that they ran into delays because of a pair of endangered species.

The city had to meet conditions, laid out by the provincial environment and natural resources ministries, that protect nesting grounds for bats and meadowlands, before it could start construction.

The Ancaster business park currently houses major corporations such as TDL’s (Tim Hortons) Canadian roasting operations, Profit 500’s Steeped Tea and auto parts manufacturer Stackpole.