Canada
October 4, 2018 12:43 pm
Updated: October 4, 2018 12:48 pm

Toronto’s Ryerson University names first female chancellor

By Staff The Canadian Press

Janice Fukakusa appears in a 2016 file photo. The former RBC executive has been named chancellor of Ryerson University.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
TORONTO – Ryerson University has named a woman to the role of chancellor for the first time in its history.

The school says Janice Fukakusa will assume the ceremonial role for a three-year term starting on Oct. 10.

She will become the university’s fifth chancellor and the first woman to hold the office.

Fukakusa has had a long career as an executive in the financial services industry.

She spent more than three decades at Royal Bank of Canada where she eventually held the role of chief financial officer.

Last year she was named as chair of the evolving Canada Infrastructure Bank.

