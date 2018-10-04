Toronto’s Ryerson University names first female chancellor

TORONTO – Ryerson University has named a woman to the role of chancellor for the first time in its history.

The school says Janice Fukakusa will assume the ceremonial role for a three-year term starting on Oct. 10.

She will become the university’s fifth chancellor and the first woman to hold the office.

READ MORE: Ryerson University Brampton campus expected to open by 2022

Fukakusa has had a long career as an executive in the financial services industry.

She spent more than three decades at Royal Bank of Canada where she eventually held the role of chief financial officer.

Last year she was named as chair of the evolving Canada Infrastructure Bank.