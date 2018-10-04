Enderby may get pot shop

It looks like Enderby could be in the market for at least one shop selling recreational marijuana.

Representatives of the Mary Jane Resource Centre talked with Enderby Council Monday.

Mayor Greg McCune said the Centre has been around for a couple of years selling related items.

“They will make their application for their licence to the province and then it will be referred to the city and we’ll do our thing. And then we will probably end up with a public hearing,” McCune said.

McCune said the city feels the Centre is in a good location on the highway and he doesn’t expect any citizen opposition.