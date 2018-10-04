‘He lied under oath about his drinking’: Brett Kavanaugh’s college roommate

One of Brett Kavanaugh’s freshman roommates at Yale University said the Supreme Court nominee lied under oath to the Senate about this drinking and the meaning of his yearbook entries.

In an op-ed for Slate published Wednesday evening, James Roche said he was Kavanaugh’s roommate at Yale in 1983 and was also friends with Deborah Ramirez, one of the women who said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

“Now the FBI is investigating this incident. I am willing to speak with them about my experiences at Yale with both Debbie and Brett,” Roche wrote.

“I would tell them this: Brett Kavanaugh stood up under oath and lied about his drinking and about the meaning of words in his yearbook. He did so baldly, without hesitation or reservation.”

On Sept. 27, Kavanaugh testified to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, after California professor Christine Blasey Ford said that he sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh denied the allegation and said he has no memory of the part that Ford talked about.

During the testimony, Kavanaugh said he occasionally drank but never enough to forget details of the night before or was inebriated to the point of blacking out.

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse also asked Kavanaugh to explain what a “devil’s triangle” was, referring to a note in Kavanaugh’s yearbook.

Kavanaugh said it was a drinking game with “three glasses in a triangle.”

But Roche wrote that Kavanaugh lied under oath. He said the term “devil’s triangle” is a sexual reference. “I know this because I heard Brett and his friends using these terms on multiple occasions,” Roche said.

Roche added that Kavanaugh was also a “heavy drinker” and “became aggressive and belligerent when he was drunk.”

“We were in a room together — our beds were 10 feet apart for a couple of months,” Roche told CNN. “And what struck me and made me more interested in speaking out about it is not only did I know that he wasn’t telling, you know, the truth, I knew that he knew that he wasn’t telling the truth.”

In the op-ed Roche admits that he also drank too much in college, but, “unlike Brett — I’m not going on national television and testifying under oath.”

Roche wrote that he does not know if Kavanaugh attacked Ford in high school or exposed himself to Ramirez in college, “But I can say that he lied under oath.”

After Kavanaugh’s testimony last week, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an FBI investigation under pressure from a handful of Senate Republicans and set a deadline of Friday for the probe’s completion.

The FBI interviewed several people, including three who Ford had said attended a 1982 high school gathering in suburban Maryland where she says Kavanaugh’s attack occurred, plus another Kavanaugh friend. The agency has also spoken to Ramirez, who has claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a Yale party when both were freshmen.

On Tuesday, Ramirez’s lawyer said he’s seen no indication that the FBI has reached out to any of the 20 people who may be able to corroborate her account.

Roche said the FBI has also not contacted him.

“As Brett’s college freshman roommate, I would have expected to be interviewed if a background check was looking for evidence of poor college behaviour. I wasn’t called. I assume college behaviour was not a topic of interest. The FBI didn’t find Debbie’s story because they were not looking for it,” Roche wrote.