Kijiji founder offers advice to large audience at Lethbridge business conference

In a world of constant change, keeping southern Alberta’s economic sector strong was the focus of the 2018 Opportunity South Summit at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge on Wednesday.

“We all need to think about how can we win and how can we thrive in this new economy,” said Kijiji founder Janet Bannister, a guest speaker at the conference.

The two-day event focused on bringing together business leaders and entrepreneurs to allow for networking while providing the platform for participants to hear from internationally acclaimed speakers on how to initiate or expand their business.

Bannister, an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, said she is no stranger to having to break through barriers to generate exponential growth within a company.

“I would say to the online retailer, or to anybody, that technology is upon us,” Bannister said. “The online world is changing and it’s changing our lives in the process.”

The founder of one of Canada’s biggest online classified sites took to the stage on Wednesday to share her story of how she found her feet within her business. She also highlighted the importance of embracing the ever-growing online sector, no matter the company’s location or size.

“For a small storefront in Lethbridge, yes, on the one hand they may lose some local customers because those people are buying on Amazon or elsewhere,” Bannister said. “But on the flip side, they can leverage technology to access a global customer base.”

With 200 people in attendance, all participants were eager for the opportunity to attend the conference and to hear from one of Canada’s most famous success stories.

Some said they are hoping to carry forward lessons from Bannister’s success into their own careers.

“Listening to Janet’s information on starting Kijiji and some of the adventures she’s gone through and some of the challenges she’s faced… just being aware of those things and just grabbing all the information that you can to make it the best experience for yourself, for your business and for your team, is really critical,” said Kim Peters with EmbroidMe Lethbridge.

The conference also offered vendors and breakout sessions aimed at providing opportunities and information to help local companies tackle and conquer the ever-changing dynamics of the business world.