Hamilton Bulldogs name new captain

The Hamilton Bulldogs have named Mackenzie Entwistle team captain.

Brandon Saigeon, Nicolas Mattinen, Isaac Nurse and Matthew Strome have been appointed as assistant captains.

“We are confident Mackenzie has all the qualities necessary to be the captain of this group of players,” Coach Dave Matsos said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We also know he will have strong support from the four assistant captains named today. This group of young men know what it takes to lead, and to win.”

Entwistle is a Chicago Blackhawks product.

He scored had 13 goals and 25 assists in 49 regular-season games for the Bulldogs last season.

He added 10 goals in 21 playoff games as the team won the OHL championship.

The Bulldogs host Oshawa this Friday at First Ontario Centre, then the Peterborough Petes visit Hamilton on Saturday.