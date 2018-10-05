What’s open and closed in Barrie on Thanksgiving Monday

Several businesses across Barrie will have altered hours on Monday, Oct. 8, for Thanksgiving. Here’s what you can expect.

What’s closed:

Barrie City Hall

Georgian Mall

LCBO

The Beer Store

Banks

Government offices

Canada Post mail collection and delivery

Barrie Public Library

What’s open:

Tanger Outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All city recreation facilities

Convenience stores

Some pharmacies

Movie theatres

Most restaurants and bars across the city

Waste collection:

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection on Oct. 8.

Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later

The landfill site is closed both Sunday and Monday

Transit:

There will be no Barrie Transit service on Thanksgiving Monday

Go Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule

Parking:

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on weekends and statutory holidays

Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7/365. Residents must display their permits and visitors are required to pay $3 per hour