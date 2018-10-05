What’s open and closed in Barrie on Thanksgiving Monday

Several businesses across Barrie will have altered hours on Monday, Oct. 8, for Thanksgiving. Here’s what you can expect.
What’s closed:
- Barrie City Hall
- Georgian Mall
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Banks
- Government offices
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery
- Barrie Public Library
What’s open:
- Tanger Outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- All city recreation facilities
- Convenience stores
- Some pharmacies
- Movie theatres
- Most restaurants and bars across the city
Waste collection:
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection on Oct. 8.
- Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later
- The landfill site is closed both Sunday and Monday
Transit:
- There will be no Barrie Transit service on Thanksgiving Monday
- Go Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule
Parking:
- Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on weekends and statutory holidays
- Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7/365. Residents must display their permits and visitors are required to pay $3 per hour
