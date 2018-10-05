Canada
October 5, 2018 8:00 am

What’s open and closed in Barrie on Thanksgiving Monday

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Several businesses across Barrie will have altered hours on Monday, Oct. 8, for Thanksgiving. Here’s what you can expect.

What’s closed:

  • Barrie City Hall
  • Georgian Mall
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery
  • Barrie Public Library

What’s open:

  • Tanger Outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • All city recreation facilities
  • Convenience stores
  • Some pharmacies
  • Movie theatres
  • Most restaurants and bars across the city

Waste collection:

  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection on Oct. 8.
  • Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later
  • The landfill site is closed both Sunday and Monday

Transit:

  • There will be no Barrie Transit service on Thanksgiving Monday
  • Go Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule

Parking:

  • Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on weekends and statutory holidays
  • Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7/365. Residents must display their permits and visitors are required to pay $3 per hour

Global News