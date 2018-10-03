Bots and ‘little monsters’ accused of bashing ‘Venom’ online to divert audience to ‘A Star Is Born’
Two highly-anticipated movies are debuting on Oct. 5: Venom, starring Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams and Tom Hardy, and A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
Bots are being accused of writing negative reviews of Venom in an attempt to help A Star Is Born by discouraging others from going to see Hardy’s Venom.
READ MORE: ‘A Star Is Born’ review: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper make beautiful music together
According to BuzzFeed, fans of Lady Gaga — also know as the little monsters — have been accused of copying and pasting the reviews.
READ MORE: ‘Venom’ trailer: Watch Tom Hardy’s transformation
Buzzfeed News was in contact with the Lady Gaga fans. One told the news outlet that it was just a joke between him and a friend, but another claimed to be part of a co-ordinated attack to create negative reviews for Venom and try to encourage people to see A Star is Born.
One of the accounts who shared a fake negative review of Venom said, “It’s us Gaga fans creating fake IDs to trash the Venom premiere. They both are getting released on the same day, so we want more audience for A Star Is Born.”
Venom fans began writing their own reviews, with many saying they are ready to watch the Spider-Man franchise spinoff.
READ MORE: Kenan Thompson: Kanye West held castmates ‘hostage’ during ‘SNL’ rant
Some people on Twitter are suggesting that the backlash is coming from DC Comics fans and not the little monsters.
DC Comics and its longtime major competitor Marvel Comics both have their own fans and universes.
For DC, they have Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, and Marvel’s universe is home to Ironman, Thor, Hulk and the rest of the Avengers.
Some people thought it wasn’t likely that DC fans took aim at the movie, which is being released by Sony Pictures instead of Marvel Studios.
One Twitter user wrote, “DC fans usually love Spider-Man so this isn’t true.”
“I am a DC fan and I want nothing but success for both
#DC and #Marvel. This rival war has gotten out of hand,” another DC fan tweeted.
READ MORE: Johnny Depp claims Hollywood elite tried to bring him down, says he’s not a ‘violent man’
Lady Gaga and Cooper star in the remake of the 1937 film A Star Is Born.
Cooper, who co-wrote and directed the film, stars as country singer-songwriter Jackson Maine. He’s struggling with alcoholism until he meets Lady Gaga’s character, Ally. They fall in love but face an uncertain future.
WATCH BELOW: ‘A Star Is Born’ trailer
Hardy stars in the Spider-Man spinoff Venom, as journalist Eddie Brock transforming into his alien symbiote Venom.
The upcoming Spider-Man spinoff also stars Ahmed, who plays another symbiote called Riot, who is bigger and stronger than Venom.
WATCH BELOW: ‘Venom’ trailer
Both movies will be in theatres on Oct. 5.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.