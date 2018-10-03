Bots and ‘little monsters’ accused of bashing ‘Venom’ online to divert audience to ‘A Star Is Born’

Two highly-anticipated movies are debuting on Oct. 5: Venom, starring Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams and Tom Hardy, and A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Bots are being accused of writing negative reviews of Venom in an attempt to help A Star Is Born by discouraging others from going to see Hardy’s Venom.

READ MORE: ‘A Star Is Born’ review: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper make beautiful music together

According to BuzzFeed, fans of Lady Gaga — also know as the little monsters — have been accused of copying and pasting the reviews.

Extremely disappointed with the let down that #Venom⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ was 😣 One of the films I was most excited for turned out to be the WORST film. Hate to say that considering I am the biggest Venom fan… Looks like i’ll be taking my family to #AStarIsBorn instead. 💔 — Mhrad 🕷 (@TheFameJoanne) October 2, 2018

Extremely disappointed with the let down that #Venom⁠ ⁠ was 😣 One of the films I was most excited for turned out to be the worst film. Hate to say that considering I am the biggest Venom fan… Looks like i’ll be taking my family to #AStarIsBorn instead!! — maurizio / a star is born⭐️ (@edgeofenigma) October 2, 2018

I saw #Venom last night and had to leave halfway through, my children wouldn't stop crying at how bad it was. Luckily a second pre screening of #AStarIsBorn was about to start, and now we are all crying, tears of amazement. Please pray for my eldest he is still in a coma. — Anne Harrison (@AnneHarrisonMom) October 2, 2018

#Venom reviews aren’t good which means y’all should go watch the critically acclaimed #AStarIsBorn instead!!! pic.twitter.com/5H9t7e7cQE — Hector (@optimistinblack) October 2, 2018

Sooooo there are BOTS attacking the #Venom movie. LMAO pic.twitter.com/CNXAtRtEd8 — Atomic (@AtomicSpidey) October 2, 2018

Oh dear! #Venom was so BAD! I can’t believe I actually took time to see it, I mean it was free, so luckily I didn’t have to pay for such bad acting! Looks like my daughter is taking me to go see #AStarIsBorn with Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper to cheer me up! — Sally Mckallin (@SallyMckallin) October 2, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Venom’ trailer: Watch Tom Hardy’s transformation

Buzzfeed News was in contact with the Lady Gaga fans. One told the news outlet that it was just a joke between him and a friend, but another claimed to be part of a co-ordinated attack to create negative reviews for Venom and try to encourage people to see A Star is Born.

One of the accounts who shared a fake negative review of Venom said, “It’s us Gaga fans creating fake IDs to trash the Venom premiere. They both are getting released on the same day, so we want more audience for A Star Is Born.”

Venom fans began writing their own reviews, with many saying they are ready to watch the Spider-Man franchise spinoff.

Was at the midnight screening of #AStarIsBorn but couldn’t hear a single word because of the commotion coming from this woman , her husband, her 9 children & her 8 grandchildren as they engaged in a satanic orgy. I had to leave to watch #Venom⁠, best movie in years! — hava nagila (dance remix) (@shannytyrelle93) October 2, 2018

I wasn’t sure i’d watch #Venom on opening weekend but now i think i just might go see it twice this weekend, with a bunch of friends and family too. This is pathetic as hell. https://t.co/AE0NAs3Pl7 — Jad (@Jad0717) October 2, 2018

Beware of fake #Venom movie reviews. There are people trying to promote Lady Gaga's #AStarIsBorn and are fabricating negative reviews. Look out for bots and only trust proper and regular reviewers. pic.twitter.com/v9xznuN5R7 — Marvel Mania™ (@marvel_maniac_) October 2, 2018

#Venom is the featured movie on @Fandango AND you get a free gift when you buy tickets??? Such a better deal than Lady GaGa’s #AStarIsBorn ! pic.twitter.com/jAK7TEugKy — Aaron- Certified Rotten (@Bizarnage) October 2, 2018

READ MORE: Kenan Thompson: Kanye West held castmates ‘hostage’ during ‘SNL’ rant

Some people on Twitter are suggesting that the backlash is coming from DC Comics fans and not the little monsters.

DC Comics and its longtime major competitor Marvel Comics both have their own fans and universes.

For DC, they have Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, and Marvel’s universe is home to Ironman, Thor, Hulk and the rest of the Avengers.

Misses one of the most integral points of the movie #AStarIsBorn. Also, what’s this unattractive business? #FakeNews I think the bots are DC fans, or #Venom is just trying to hype itself. It sees @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper coming hard for it! Wait one week, a star truly is born https://t.co/0sv0SzhhiN — Batty 🦇 (@mattytoophatty) October 3, 2018

You Gaga fans are actually so toxic. Wow, imagine deciding to hate on a film and create multiple bot tweets about Venom being a bad film and then pinning the blame on DC fans just so your horrible romance Gaga film gets more attention. — Small Might (@Mezzo3k) October 3, 2018

Some people thought it wasn’t likely that DC fans took aim at the movie, which is being released by Sony Pictures instead of Marvel Studios.

One Twitter user wrote, “DC fans usually love Spider-Man so this isn’t true.”

“I am a DC fan and I want nothing but success for both # DC and # Marvel. This rival war has gotten out of hand,” another DC fan tweeted.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp claims Hollywood elite tried to bring him down, says he’s not a ‘violent man’

Lady Gaga and Cooper star in the remake of the 1937 film A Star Is Born.

Cooper, who co-wrote and directed the film, stars as country singer-songwriter Jackson Maine. He’s struggling with alcoholism until he meets Lady Gaga’s character, Ally. They fall in love but face an uncertain future.

WATCH BELOW: ‘A Star Is Born’ trailer

Hardy stars in the Spider-Man spinoff Venom, as journalist Eddie Brock transforming into his alien symbiote Venom.

The upcoming Spider-Man spinoff also stars Ahmed, who plays another symbiote called Riot, who is bigger and stronger than Venom.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Venom’ trailer

Both movies will be in theatres on Oct. 5.