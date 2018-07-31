‘Venom’ trailer: Watch Tom Hardy’s transformation

Sony released a new trailer for Venom on Tuesday, showing Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock transforming into his alien symbiote Venom.

The actor says he thinks Venom is the coolest superhero.

The upcoming Spider-Man spinoff also stars Riz Ahmed, who plays another symbiote called Riot, who is bigger and stronger than Venom.

READ MORE: Marvel plans first Muslim superhero movie starring Ms. Marvel, a.k.a. Kamala Khan

“Human beings are disposable, but man and symbiote combined, this is the new race, the new species, the higher life form,” Ahmed’s character says in the trailer.

Hardy’s Brock character apologizes at one point for all the havoc that he’s created. “I have a parasite,” he says after threatening to rip off a man’s face, arms, and legs.

“You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won’t you, rolling down the street like a turd in the wind,” he says.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises stunt double with custom pickup truck

Many people took to Twitter to discuss the latest trailer for the movie.

"We, will eat both your arms and then both of your legs, and then we will eat your face right of your head. You will be this armless, legless faceless thing, would you? Going down the street, like a turd, in the wind." Venom got jokes lmao pic.twitter.com/8ywQOEd7ij — Pre 2049 (@ShazyReplicant) July 31, 2018

y'all seen the venom trailer #2… That was something else😭😭😭

I can't wait fam! — Steve 🙏 (@StevenTFR) July 31, 2018

The new #Venom trailer looks like a studio pretending to make a new kind of edgier anti hero movie whilst actually making the most generic, by the numbers superhero movie imaginable. I hope I'm wrong but Sony… — Iain Price (@ItsIainPrice) July 31, 2018

WOW I mean WOW!!! #VenomTrailer #VenomMovie is bringing up so many childhood memories of watching the animated #Venom on TV they’ve got him spot on in terms of appearance !!! So excited for this!! — Deano_Gaming (@deano_gaming) July 31, 2018

The way he just towers over everyone! #Venom pic.twitter.com/vV1I0yZCql — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) July 31, 2018

Always Trust In Tom Hardy #venom — ryan stegman (@RyanStegman) July 31, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 delayed by Netflix

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom stars Hardy, Michelle Williams, Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Scott Haze and Woody Harrelson.

Venom hits theatres on Oct. 5, 2018.

Watch the trailer in the video above.