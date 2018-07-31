‘Venom’ trailer: Watch Tom Hardy’s transformation
Sony released a new trailer for Venom on Tuesday, showing Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock transforming into his alien symbiote Venom.
The actor says he thinks Venom is the coolest superhero.
The upcoming Spider-Man spinoff also stars Riz Ahmed, who plays another symbiote called Riot, who is bigger and stronger than Venom.
“Human beings are disposable, but man and symbiote combined, this is the new race, the new species, the higher life form,” Ahmed’s character says in the trailer.
Hardy’s Brock character apologizes at one point for all the havoc that he’s created. “I have a parasite,” he says after threatening to rip off a man’s face, arms, and legs.
“You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won’t you, rolling down the street like a turd in the wind,” he says.
Many people took to Twitter to discuss the latest trailer for the movie.
Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom stars Hardy, Michelle Williams, Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Scott Haze and Woody Harrelson.
Venom hits theatres on Oct. 5, 2018.
Venom hits theatres on Oct. 5, 2018.

Watch the trailer in the video above.
Comments
