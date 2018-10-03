Hamilton teen sentenced to 4 years in Dwayne Bride murder

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to four years behind bars for the second-degree murder of Dwayne Bride.

On June 3, 2017, Bride was walking home from a downtown bar, when police say he was confronted by a group of teens on bikes.

The 42-year-old man was stabbed and left to bleed to death in the area of Hess and Bold streets.

He later died in hospital and a 16-year-old boy was arrested weeks after the attack and charged with second-degree murder.

In court on Wednesday, the accused was handed the maximum sentence allowed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which is four years. He had pleaded guilty to the charge during a court appearance in July.

He was also sentenced to another three years of conditional supervision and was given credit for time served.

Under the act, the teen’s name cannot be released.