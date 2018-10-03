Expect snow in southern Manitoba Wednesday … but not like Calgary’s

The white stuff looks like it will make an appearance in Winnipeg Wednesday.

The rainy weather is expected to transition into snowy weather later in the day.

Southwest Manitoba is expecting to see five to ten centimeters of snow today – that means you, Brandon.

But there is good news — Global Winnipeg’s Kahla Shae says it’s not likely to stick around, and we will get nowhere near Calgary’s 20-40 cm on Tuesday.

The snow is expected to clear tomorrow, as the forecast calls for a high of 6 C.