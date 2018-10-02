Protesters hold rally outside Core Energy Conference in Halifax

A few dozen people gathered outside the Neptune Theatre on Tuesday afternoon to protest the Core Energy Conference that was being held inside. The conference is hosted by the Maritimes Energy Association and is promoted as a conference looking at Canada’s East Coast energy future.

“We want to make sure they understood, the participants understood there is an alternative narrative, not everyone supports fossil fuel continuation,” said Angela Giles with the Council of Canadians.

“We want to have a just transition away from fossil fuels.”

Conference participants were greeted by protesters holding signs and chanting, “Water is life. Life is sacred,” as they exited the building.

“Although [the conference is] talking about some green initiatives as well, with having companies like BP as a major sponsor, we just felt that this is not the direction they actually want to go in,” said Giles.

The message is something Nova Scotians appear to be divided on.

A poll conducted by Corporate Research Associates released on Monday found 54 per cent of Nova Scotians opposed BP’s continued offshore oil and gas exploration while 44 per cent supported it.

In addition, the Council of Canadians has several other events planned to help raise awareness about offshore drilling in Nova Scotia as the Energy Conference continues in Halifax this week.

A public panel will be held in Mahone Bay on Wednesday night with another one in Halifax on Thursday. They are also hosting a peaceful paddling Flotilla in Mahone Bay and Lower Prospect on Thursday morning.