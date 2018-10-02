McMaster University football coach gets one-game suspension

McMaster’s head football coach has landed in hot water.

The university released a statement on Tuesday saying that Greg Knox has been suspended for one game by Ontario University Athletics.

The suspension is in relation to a incident during the last Marauder game against Wilfrid Laurier University on Sept. 22, the university says.

CHML News has learned that Knox charged down the sidelines and got into an altercation with a member of the sideline crew.

He received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

The university says it’s placed Knox on leave pending the results of a review of the incident. Assistants Tom Flaxman and Scott Brady will serve as interim head coaches, the university said.

Knox has been head coach of the Marauders football program for the past two seasons. Before that, he was the Marauders defensive co-ordinator.

McMaster plays its next game on Friday, when they host Queens. It’s an 11 a.m school-day game start.