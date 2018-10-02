Manitoba speeder shows officer a joint, is charged with drug trafficking

Lundar RCMP found more than what they were expecting after pulling a man over for speeding Sept. 20.

It all started when police spotted a northbound driver on Highway 6 near Deerhorn Road going 132 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The officer then noticed a smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle. The driver then showed a burnt joint to the officer when asked about the smell.

After the man was arrested, a search found the driver had over 2,000 grams of vacuumed-sealed marijuana in the vehicle along with some cash.

Anthony Ross, 54, of The Pas is now facing charges of trafficking drugs, speeding and driving while disqualified.

Ross is expected to appear in court Nov. 15.

RCMP continue to investigate.