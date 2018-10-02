Havelock man charged with forging stolen cheques

A Havelock, Ont., man has been arrested and charged after a stolen cheque was forged and cashed last month.

Peterborough police say overnight Sept. 4-5, a man broke into two vehicles parked in the driveway of a Wallace Point Road home. A “large amount” of property and a chequebook were removed from inside the vehicles.

READ MORE: Peterborough police seek identity of armed robbery suspects

“The victim discovered that one of the stolen cheques had then been forged and deposited into the accused’s bank account,” police said.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect.

On Sept. 26, police say the accused showed up at the police station where he was placed under arrest.

Lawrence Seaboyer, 51, of County Road 48, Havelock, is charged with fraud under $5,000, use, deals, acts on forged document and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.